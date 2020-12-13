Animal adoption fees waived for one week at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is waiving all adoption fees for one week to encourage pet adoptions.
Fees will be waived for all dogs and cats from Monday, December 14 through Sunday, December 20.
“We have hundreds of adorable cats and dogs waiting for their new families to bring them into their new loving homes during the holidays,” said Rich Anderson, Executive Director/CEO of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. "This holiday, save a life and be rescue proud."
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
To view the adoptable animals that are available and to make an adoption apppointment, visit https://www.peggyadams.org/adopt.
Scripps Only Content 2020