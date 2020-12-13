Boynton Beach police investigate fatal shooting on Mentone Road

Boynton Beach police investigate fatal shooting on Mentone Road
December 13, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 10:40 AM

Boynton Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man.

According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Mentone Road.

The victim was taken as a trauma alert to a local hospital, where he later died.

A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Jeffrey Gleicher at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2020