Gators, Hurricanes fall out of top 10 after losses
December 13, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 6:11 PM

Florida and Miami fell out of the top 10 after Saturday's upset losses.

The Gators dropped from sixth to No. 11 in the latest Associated Poll released Sunday, a day after LSU stunned Florida at home with a 37-34 victory.

LSU's Cade York booted a 57-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining.

The loss effectively ends Florida's hopes for a College Football Playoff berth.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes plummeted 10 spots from No. 9 to No. 19 after then-No. 20 North Carolina embarrassed Miami 62-26 at Hard Rock Stadium.

North Carolina linebackers Tomon Fox (12) and Jeremiah Gemmel (44) celebrate a stop against Miami during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
UNC's Michael Carter and Javonte Williams set an NCAA record by combining for 544 yards rushing.

The Hurricanes were in position to potentially earn a spot in the Orange Bowl, but that seems less likely now.

