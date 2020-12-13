Organs of woman fatally shot help save life in Texas

The legacy of the woman shot to death on Singer Island last weekend will live on in Texas.
Nearly one week after she was shot and killed, one of Maria Tritico's kidneys is being donated to a woman in Houston.
"She's a prosecutor. I'm a defense lawyer," Chris Tritico said of the recipient of his daughter's organs. "We've worked cases against each other for years, but she's a lovely person."
Tritico said he wasn't aware of his daughter's decision to sign up as an organ donor until after she was killed.
"If I had to lose my daughter and I know that what she wanted to do was if she had to go, she wanted to save lives," Chris Tritico said.
After she was killed, Chris Tritico said, he was asked if he knew of anyone who needed an organ and was able to connect the recipient with the hospital.
"Her final act is to save six, seven, eight people's lives," he said.
Chris Tritico said although he knows his daughter will never return, her light and joy will continue to shine in others.
"She is the greatest hero I'll ever know," he said.
The Riviera Beach Police Department said no new information about the investigation is able to be released.
