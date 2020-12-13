Palm Beach foundation gives gifts to over 300 children

One South Florida foundation is finding new ways to safely spread holiday cheer.
On Sunday, the Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation hosted a holiday drive-thru party for the children of Palm Beach Police and Fire Rescue families.
The front entrance of St. Edward's Church in Palm Beach was transformed into a "COVID-safe" winter wonderland.
As families drove through they were greeted by elves and Santa Claus, who safely delivered gifts to them.
For the past 15 years the foundation has thrown a holiday part for the children, but due to COVID-19, they had to change their plans this year.
John F. Scarpa, Chairman and CEO of Palm Beach Police and Fire Rescue Foundation said, "It's exciting because it's Christmas and the children and that's what Christmas is, is children and Hanukkah as well. So at the end of the day, we are deeply pleased that we're able to do this."
In total, the foundation gave away gifts to over 300 children. If you'd like to donate to the foundation, visit https://www.palmbeachpoliceandfirefoundation.org/
Scripps Only Content 2020