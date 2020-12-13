Repair shop gifts car and cash to family in need

A family was grateful to receive a free car in Lake Park on Sunday.
Lake Park Auto & Fleet Repair gifted a 4-door Infiniti to a family who has been experiencing financial hardships.
The new owner, Angel Beckett, says she will be forever grateful, “Overwhelmed and grateful. I’ve been struggling a lot lately and it’s going to help me and my family so much.”
Co-owner of the repair shop, Rob Jicha, said, “She’s a very honest, nice girl and she really needs an automobile like this. She has no idea that we are doing this. This is a total surprise to her.”
The repair shop also raised $573 in proceeds that went directly to the family.
Beckett says one of the things she plans on getting with the money is a Christmas tree and decorations.
