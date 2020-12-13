State's new cases drop under 10K to 8,958; deaths increase by 81

Five European nations are in the top 10. Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 649 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 to move past United Kingdom into fifth, and 19,903 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 519 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 21,502 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 7 France 194 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 13,947 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain no data after 280 deaths and 7,053 cases Friday. No. 10 Russia 560 deaths one day after record 613 and 28,137 cases five days after record 29,039 and fourth overall with 2,625,848.