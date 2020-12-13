State's new cases drop under 10K to 8,958; deaths increase by 81

Florida recorded 8,958 new cases after three days in a row above 10,000, and deaths increased by 81, which was 10 more than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday afternoon.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Saturday were 129,340 compared with 150,672 and record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity decreased slightly from 7.91 percent to 7.89 percent. Palm Beach County's rate decreased from 6.32 percent to 6.04, the lowest in 15 days when it was 5.78.
Florida reported 71 deaths Saturday after two days of triple digits -- 129 Thursday, which was the highest since 141 on Oct. 15, and 123 Friday. On Saturday, 5 states had triple-digit increases and U.S. deaths increased by 2,339 Saturday in the U.S., behind the world record 3,309 Friday.
On Friday, Florida's cases passed 1.1 million, which was 10 days after surpassing 1 million and 13 days after passing 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Cases reached 1,125,931 Sunday with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 26.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,395. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 461 one day after 556, Broward 737, St. Lucie 72, Martin 28, Indian River 24 and Okeechobee 5.
Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 16 million on Saturday and 15 million cases Tuesday after surpassing 14 million five days earlier. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 45th at 443 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 117.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 67,857 for an average of 9,694 at 6.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 65,414 for an average of 9,345. The average since the first case, which was 287 days ago, is 3,923 per day.
Saturday's increased cases were 10,577 and 8,436 last Sunday. In the past week, the lowest cases were on back-to-back days of 7,711 Monday and 7,985 Tuesday.
Friday's increased cases of 11,699 were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record also was earlier in that month at 15,300. On Thursday, they rose by 11,335. Infections had failed to reach five digits for the four previous days after three days in a row above 10,000, including 10,870 first on Dec. 3. Before this stretch, the last time cases were a least 10,000 was 10,105 on Nov. 15.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Deaths increased by 123 Friday after 129 on Thursday, which was the highest since 141 on Oct. 15.
Last Sunday deaths increased by 93, which was the most ever for that day of the week. Monday's increase of 105 on Monday was the most for that day of week.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 282 days, the death toll has reached 19,866 for an average of 70 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,133, which went up by 4 to 267.
It took 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths including residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000. On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County increased by 2 deaths to 1,768 after none the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 16 to 3,981 and Broward is third at 1,741 with 1 more.
St. Lucie icreased by 1 to 378, and staying the same were Martin at 186, Indian River at 147 and Okeechobee at 47 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 30 deaths in South Florida of the 81 state total, there are 8,243, which is 41.5 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 689, an average of 98 and 3.6 percent, compared with 677 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 43 deaths over seven days for 2.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.9 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 79 each on Nov. 13 and 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 141 compared with 268 the day before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 4,687 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 188 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 18th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,509 with an increase of 11 Friday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 1 to 986, Pinellas by 6 to 951 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 723 in sixth, Orange remained at 679 in seventh, Duval by 5 to 683 in eighth and Lee stayed at 613.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 13,741,998 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage rose has been below 8 percent for eight days in the past two weeks, including the past three days and a low of 7.37 on Dec. 4. The high was 9.25 Dec. 1.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 9.93 percent to 10.37. The two-week high was 11.02 percent on Nov. 29 and the low was 9.14 percent on Dec. 4. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The rate has been under 7 percent 5 times over two weeks. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 6.16 percent to 9.37 after a two-week low of 7.72 four days ago and a high of 10.25 on Nov. 29, the only time in two weeks it was 10 percent or more. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 6.82 percent to 7.19 with a two-week high of 8.71 Dec. 1 and a low ofv 6.27 two days ago.
St. Lucie's rate went from 10.15 percent to `7.24 after a two-week high of 13.42 Nov. 30 and a two-week low 5.64 Dec. 3. Martin's rate was 5.62 percent one day after 5.96, a two-week low of 4.04 Dec. 3 and two-week high of 10.47 Dec. 1. Indian River's rate was 4.48 percent one day after 6.283, a two-week low of 4.46 Dec. 3 and a two-week high of 8.48 five days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 5.61 percent on 101 negative tests was one day after 5.57 on 305 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests Nov. 30 and a two-week low of 1.49 on 264 negative tests five ays ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which neared 1,611,000 deaths and passed 72.0 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.1 (-0.1), Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 925, U.S. 922, world 206.7. New York, which represents 11.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,825 per million. Six months ago New York was 29 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 115 people with an increase of 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities, an increase of 1 percentage point in one day. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,290 people 85 and older, an increase of 15 in one day.
Infant to 4: ` 19,236 cases, an increase of 212, and 392 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 55,863 cases, an increase of 640, with 354 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 2.
Infant to 54 age group: 798,027 of the 1,107,103 residents' cases. In that group, 1,262 have died with an increase of 4 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 942,110 cases. A total of 3,452 have died, with 17 more, for a 0.37 percentage.
CITIES
Through Saturday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,621 with an increase of 134. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 106 to 12,087. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 72 to 11,137. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,698 from 6,642. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,208 vs. 5,181.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,764, rising 63, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,116, with an increase of 55, and Stuart at 3,277, a rise of 19..
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 3 to 538 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 58,127 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 56,457 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,730 with 1 more compared with 14 day before. Martin up 1 to 488, St. Lucie by 1 to 937, Indian River unchanged at 462 and Okeechobee up to 229
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,704, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 16. Palm Beach County second at 779 with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 882.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 297,789, a rise of 2,339, one day after a world-record 3,309, according to Johns Hopkins. Fifteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Saturday there were 2,254 more deaths and 213,881 cases. The one-week death increase was 16,603 at 5.9 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 84 at 35,441 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of U.S.-high 235 at 23,880. No. 3 California: increase of record 225 at 20,847. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 60 at 17,732.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 127, No. 7 Pennsylvania 201, No. 8 Massachusetts 47, No. 9 Michigan 206 and No. 10 Georgia 30.
Other states with at least 50 more, including No. 14 Indiana 85, No. 12 Arizona 77, No. 16 Tennessee 73, No. 21 Minnesota 67, No. 23 Mississippi 56, No. 11 Ohio 51, No. 25 Wisconsin 50. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter, doesn't report data on weekends.Cases
Cases increased to 16,057,434 with a rise of 214,645 one day after world record 231,775, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,521,432 with U.S.-record 35,729, surpassing by 261 the record the day before, No. 2 Texas 1,321,578 with 13.254 after state-record 15,182 Dec. 1. No. 4 Illinois at 841,688 with 8,737 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 764,837, with an increase of 11,129, most since record 11,434 on April 15.
Twenty-nine reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 14 New Jersey with a state-record 6,247. Other high numbers were No. 6 Ohio 11,252, No. 8 Pennsylvania 11,084, No. 15 Arizona 8,076, No.13 Indiana 7,542, No. 10 Tennessee 6,691, No. 12 North Carolina 6,153, No. 19 Massachusetts 4,968, No. 7 Georgia 4,830, No. 9 Michigan 4,486, No. 16 Minnesota 4,447, No. 21 Virginia 4,177, No. 11 Wisconsin 4,059, No. 25 Oklahoma 3,983, No. 20 Colorado 3,961, No. 17 Missouri 3,743, No. 27 Utah 3,692 (server maintenance issues Friday), No. 28 Kentucky 3,558, No. 26 Maryland 3,538, No. 24 South Carolina 3,047.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 22.3 percent of the 10,397, behind the mark of 12,923 Thursday, and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 76,466 at 5.0 percent.
Cases: Increased by 638,112, one day after a record 704,570 with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 690 deaths for a total of 181,143. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 44,282, which is third at 6,880,595.
No. 3 India: 442 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 142,628 and in third place. Cases: 30,006 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,826,775
No. 4 Mexico: 685 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 113,704 in fourth place. Cases: 12,057 one day after record 12,253.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,300 new deaths and 200,970 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 649 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 to move past United Kingdom into fifth, and 19,903 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 519 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 21,502 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 7 France 194 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 13,947 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain no data after 280 deaths and 7,053 cases Friday. No. 10 Russia 560 deaths one day after record 613 and 28,137 cases five days after record 29,039 and fourth overall with 2,625,848.
Also in Europe, No. 15 Poland 502 deaths. No. 16 Germany 351 deaths three days after a record 622, with the highest early in the pandemic 333 in April. Cases: 21,816 one day after record 28,344.
No. 8 Iran: 221 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 8,201 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 99 deaths for a total of 13,350 and 6,011 cases five days after record 7,872.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, no data and is at 7,514. Neighboring Norway reported record no deaths to remain at 387, as well as 364 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 40th. China added 24 cases Sunday.
Japan: 28 deaths for a total of 2,595, including 13 on a ship. Cases: record 3,041.
