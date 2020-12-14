Florida presidential electors cast ballots for President Trump

Presidential electors from across the country are meeting Monday to finalize the 2020 election and formally choose Joe Biden as the nation's next president.
Florida's electors met at 2 p.m. in Tallahassee and cast their votes for President Trump, who defeated Biden by about 371,000 votes. Florida has 29 electoral votes.
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, one of the state's three most-powerful political leaders, announced Monday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19 and would not attend the meeting of Florida electors.
Biden won 306 electoral votes to 232 votes for Trump during the November election. It takes 270 votes to be elected. Biden topped Trump by more than 7 million votes this year.
Biden is planning to address the nation Monday night after the electors have voted.
Meanwhile, Trump is clinging to his false claims that he won the election, but also undermining Biden's presidency even before it begins.
Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
