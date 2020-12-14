Gov. DeSantis to talk COVID-19 distribution in Florida

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will provide an update on the distribution of the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at Tampa General Hospital, one of five hospital systems in Florida that's due to receive initial shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,125,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,866 coronavirus-related deaths in Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020