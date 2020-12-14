The In-Crowd Movement brings opposing sides together

“I thought the news media would tell the whole truth and not half of it. They only talked about the Holocaust but they omitted the Black experience of the statement,” said Dukes. ”Slavery happened in America. Brutality happened in America for over 250 years. The truths about the effects of slavery isn’t taught enough. America’s roots are in brutality, injustice, and greed. But we dress it up. Or many take the Black experience and make it void.”