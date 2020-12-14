LIVE: Gov. DeSantis talks COVID-19 distribution in Florida

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Calling it a "historic day," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday is providing an update on the distribution of the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state.
"This is a game changer," DeSantis said during a news conference at Tampa General Hospital. "It's a great day for the United States. It's a great day for the state of Florida."
DeSantis said Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County has received its initial shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, and Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade County will receive its initial shipment on Tuesday.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,125,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,866 coronavirus-related deaths in Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020