Man shot after altercation in Wellington

One man was shot and another detained following an altercation in Wellington Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Capeside Circle.
Deputies said the two men involved knew each other. The altercation resulted in one of them being shot in the torso.
The injured man was transported to a local hospital where his condition is not known.
The other male was detained and is currently being questioned by detectives from the Violent Crime Division.
Detectives are currently at the scene gathering evidence.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
