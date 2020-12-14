No. 14 BYU to join UCF in Boca Raton Bowl

Central Florida has an opponent for its bowl game.
No. 14 Brigham Young (10-1) has accepted an invitation to play in the seventh annual Boca Raton Bowl.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have BYU play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl," executive director Doug Mosley said Monday in a news release. "This matchup against UCF will be one of the premiere games played in the early bowl season. We can't wait to welcome both teams to Boca Raton and Palm Beach County and kick off the bowl next Tuesday."
The game will be played Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
BYU won nine consecutive games to begin the season.
The Cougars will become the highest-ranked team to play in the bowl game, played at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.
BYU, ranked 10th in total offense, will face an equally potent offense in UCF (6-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). The Knights are second.
Both teams are also among the top eight scoring offenses in the country.
"UCF is a well-coached team and top-tier football program that's had a lot of success," BYU head coach Kalani Sitaki said in a statement. "In a season where we've learned that we can't take playing this game for granted, we're really thankful for the chance to go to Florida and play one more time with our group. We are looking forward to the bowl matchup with UCF and also really like the timing of this game, which will allow our players to spend the holidays with their families, after a great season together."
