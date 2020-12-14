No. 14 BYU to join UCF in Boca Raton Bowl

"UCF is a well-coached team and top-tier football program that's had a lot of success," BYU head coach Kalani Sitaki said in a statement. "In a season where we've learned that we can't take playing this game for granted, we're really thankful for the chance to go to Florida and play one more time with our group. We are looking forward to the bowl matchup with UCF and also really like the timing of this game, which will allow our players to spend the holidays with their families, after a great season together."