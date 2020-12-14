Owls to face Memphis in inaugural Montgomery Bowl

The Owls are going bowling for a second straight year.
Florida Atlantic has accepted an invitation to play in the inaugural Montgomery Bowl against Memphis.
The game will be played Dec. 23 at the 25,000-seat Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
FAU (5-3, 4-2 Conference USA) will take on the Memphis Tigers (7-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) for just the second time in school history. The Owls defeated Memphis 44-27 in the 2007 New Orleans Bowl.
The game will mark the first back-to-back bowl appearances for the Owls since 2008 and their third postseason appearance in four years.
FAU is 4-0 all-time in bowl games, including a 52-28 victory over Southern Methodist in last year's Boca Raton Bowl.
