State of Florida preparing to ship COVID-19 vaccines

While the arrival and distribution of the vaccine bring its own challenges, it also brings hope to the COVID fight.
"The Division of Emergency Management and the department of health will start deploying the vaccine next week," Jared Moskowitz said.
Jared Moskowitz is the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management. He said the state of Florida will receive nearly 180-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Most of those doses will be sent to five hospital systems in Florida and their 25 partner facilities.
"So, thirty hospitals will be getting vaccines within the first week of distribution," he said.
Moskowitz said through federal contracts 60 thousand doses will go to Walgreens and CVS to begin doing vaccinations in long-term care facilities.
"We have all proactively registered with the state," Sandi Poreda with Grand Villa Senior Communities said.
Poreda said they have 18 facilities around Florida.
"So as soon as the doses have been allocated to our communities we will hear from CVS and they'll start scheduling their appointments. They'll actually come on-site and administer the vaccines to our residents and staff," she said.
Poreda said they care for roughly 2,000 to 2,500 residents.
"Some positives, but we've been very fortunate," she said.
At Summers Rain Assisted Living Facility in Boynton Beach, the demand for the vaccine isn't high.
"Currently we have about five patients who want to take the vaccine," Ph.D. Love Predelus said.
Predelus said all their bases have been covered.
"The health department will be providing the vaccine. We'll store it until our nurse gets there the next day and the nurse will be administering it," she said.
Moskowitz said in the second shipment of vaccines Florida should get up to 350 thousand doses of Moderna. The haul will go to over 150 hospitals statewide.
"And obviously we'll be expanding our efforts in long-term care facilities as well as EMS and fire around the state of Florida," he said.
Moskowitz said the state of Florida could receive anywhere between 800,000 to a million doses of vaccines in the month of December.
