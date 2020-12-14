State's new cases drop under 10K to 8,958; deaths increase by 81

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 484 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 17,938 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 144 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 18,447cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 7 France 150 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 11,533 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain no data after 280 deaths and 7,053 cases Friday. No. 10 Russia 488 deaths two days after record 613 and 28,080 cases six days after record 29,039 and fourth overall with 2,653,928.