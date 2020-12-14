'12 Strays of Christmas' hopes to find pets forever families

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in Palm City is offering a couple different programs this holiday season to help their shelter animals find their forever families.
Home for the Holidays runs from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, 2021 to foster a dog or cat for the holidays.
"It gives the animals an opportunity to get out of the shelter and relax a little bit, and possibly find a forever home." said Andrea Rinder, the canine live release coordinator at the humane society.
HTSC wants to give families who are home for the holidays on break a chance to spend time with a shelter animal to help them find a home.
"It gives everybody something to do and it's really good for getting everybody out. Giving [the animals] a mental break because it's stressful in the kennels sometimes for them," Rinder said.
The shelter hopes to find their longest 12 shelter residents a home for the holidays with a second special holiday program the "12 Strays of Christmas" countdown.
"We're trying to help promote them to get them placed into their adoptive homes because they have been here for a long time," said Reagan Johnson, the humane society's feline pathway coordinator.
The shelter has four cats on the "12 Strays of Christmas" list: Sammy, Ti, Mr. Krabs, and Cranberry.
"Sammy has been here the longest. He's been here since October 3rd, 2019," said Johnson.
The shelter offers a foster-to-adopt program for all adult animals and any animal with a medical condition to see how the animal does in your home with their medical needs.
"Some of the dogs just get overlooked unfortunately. Sometimes there's no rhyme or reason as to why. Some of [the animals] are here a little longer because they have special needs," Rinder said. "Come on and stop by! Take some babies home. We have plenty of them. Cats, rabbits, dogs, we've got a lot."
All of HSTC's meet and greets with animals are by appointment only.
