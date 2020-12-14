West Palm Beach unveils $20 million affordable housing apartment complex

The city of West Palm Beach on Monday unveiled a $20 million affordable housing apartment complex for people living with behavioral health challenges.
On 27th Street in West Palm Beach, Gary Deal is walking into a new way of life.
“I lived in my car before, I lived on the street for quite some time. It’s very traumatic," Deal said.
Now he’s living at the Dr. Alice Moore Apartments.
“I feel safe, I feel blessed and just not being scared of what could happen," Deal said.
The 36-unit, four-story building was developed by Carrfour Supportive Housing. With help from the state and the city, the apartments will now support residents impacted by disabling conditions who earn at or below 60% of HUD’s area median income.
"The Dr. Alice Moore Apartments will soon be home to dozens of individuals who previously received treatment at the now closed Jerome Golden Center for Behavioral Health," Mayor Keith James said.
James said the apartment complex will have a property manager and staff to support the needs of residents.
"We have a lack of affordable housing period, but we really have a lack of supportive housing," said Assistant City Administrator Armando Fana.
Fana said it’s been five years in the making, but he believes this is a step in the right direction.
“You’ll see the results of folks getting into independence, getting into self-sufficiency and not an eye sore, but a beautiful architecturally well-designed product in their neighborhood," Fana said.
Scripps Only Content 2020