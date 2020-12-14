Woman's passion for bees, honey leads to sweet success

A passion for bees and honey has led to some intriguing success for a South Florida beekeeper.
Sierra Malnove tends to hives on 15 golf courses and several private estates across Palm Beach County. She harvests the honey and puts some of it through a process, which makes the honey extraordinarily smooth and adds various other flavors, like chipotle, raspberry and lime.
Part of the success may be that Florida weather makes it possible for bees to create honey almost year-round.
"We use a blend from three different seasons as part of our base for our creamed honey," Malnove explained. "And so it's great for local allergies, because you do have each season, so no matter which season you have allergies, theoretically, you're covered with all our local honey."
Malnove set up a specially-outfitted honey hut on her property, opening Sierra's Bees and Palm Beach Creamed Honey. She said the honey has been so popular, the golf courses sell out of them quickly every time she delivers fresh jars.
The honey is now being sold on Amazon and she's finding it's popular there, too.
