16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Singer Island

A 16-year-old was arrested Monday in connection to the death of a 32-year-old Tequesta woman, according to the Riviera Beach Police Department.
Maria Tritico was shot and killed on Dec. 6 while on the beach on Singer Island. She was rushed to St. Mary's Medical Center but died the following day.
Officials said the arrest was made Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach by the U.S. Marshal Task Force.
The teen suspect was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.
