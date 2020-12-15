Deadline for food and rent assistance on Thursday

Time is running out to apply for food and rent assistance, if you are Palm Beach County resident impacted by the pandemic. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Aide is being funded through the CARES Act- Coronavirus Relief Fund Rental, Utilities, and Food Assistance Program.
The county is accepting new applications for food assistance.
If approved, you'll receive a one time pre-paid debit card to buy food. The amount is up to $1000 based on the size of your household.
According to the county, one card can be given per household. One to two-member households will receive $400. Three to four-member households will receive $800. Households of five or more people will receive $1,000.
Applicants must present evidence their household was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must provide proof of income, such as last pay stub or last filed tax return, valid government-issued ID, and Social Security card.
In addition to food assistance, this also your last chance to resubmit rent and utility applications that have been "Returned" - for issues such as missing documents.
New rent and utility applications will not be accepted.
If approved, funds can only be used for past due rent payments and or utilities due from March 1 to Dec. 31.
