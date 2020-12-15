Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers ask judge for $28.5 million bail

Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress and longtime confidant of Jeffrey Epstein, are asking a judge to let her out on a multi-million bail package, court records show.
The bail proposal includes "a $22.5 million personal recognizance bond co-signed by Ms. Maxwell and her spouse," as well as five "additional bonds totaling approximately $5 million co-signed by seven of Ms. Maxwell's closest friends and family members."
The proposed bail conditions also note an additional $1 million bond would be put up by a "security company that would provide services to Ms. Maxwell if she is granted bail" and the use of GPS monitoring.
The identities of the close friends and family members who would post the bond payments are redacted. The judge overseeing her case previously ruled he would allow their names to remain secret after her attorneys said they could be subjected to harassment or death threats if any identifying information is revealed.
The identity of Maxwell's spouse is also unclear.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Jeffrey Epstein Case
According to the proposed bail release, all of Maxwell's and her unidentified spouse's assets are valued at "$22.5 million, which is the amount of the proposed bond."
Prosecutors have yet to file a response to the proposal for bail.
Maxwell's attorneys have asked the court for a hearing on the matter on Dec. 21.
Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, faces federal charges for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls.
She was taken into custody by FBI agents in July and has been in custody awaiting trial since her arrest. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the allegations.
Epstein, the former part-time Palm Beach resident, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 of an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on federal charges for his alleged role in sex trafficking minors.
READ THE PROPOSED BAIL ORDER RELEASE HERE:
Scripps Only Content 2020