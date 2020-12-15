Gov. Ron DeSantis praises restaurant workers during West Palm visit

"If a local leader wants to put them out of work, you are damn right I am hobbling them from doing that. If they want to shut down businesses, I am going to stand in the way. I am going to stand with these folks here because they have a right to make a living. I don't think the government has a right to put these folks out of work and not let them put food on the table for their family. That's a basic thing that I think everyone in Florida has the right to do," the governor said.