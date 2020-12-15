LIVE: Palm Beach County health director gives COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday are providing an update on their latest response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for Palm Beach County, is addressing county commissioners at their morning meeting.
The very first shipments of the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer began arriving in South Florida on Monday. Broward Memorial Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami-Dade County are among five hospital systems in Florida that are receiving an initial allotment of the vaccine.
