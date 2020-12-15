Man shot, later dies after altercation in Wellington

A man was shot Monday night and later died after an altercation Monday night in Wellington, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Capeside Circle.
Deputies said the two men involved knew each other. The altercation resulted in one of them being shot in the torso.
The injured man was transported to a local hospital, but Barbera said Tuesday afternoon that he died.
The shooter was detained and is questioned by detectives.
The sheriff's office is investigating this shooting as a homicide.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim or the shooter.
