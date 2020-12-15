Palm Beach County health director to give COVID-19 update

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will provide an update on their latest response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for Palm Beach County, is scheduled to address county commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting.
The very first shipments of the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer began arriving in South Florida on Monday. Broward Memorial Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami-Dade County are among five hospital systems in Florida that are receiving the initial allotment.
