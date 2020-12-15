State's coronavirus deaths rise by 137, total toll passes 20,000 residents; cases up 8,452

Florida's coronavirus deaths increased by a U.S.-high 137, the most since 171 on Oct. 15, as the toll of residents passed 20,000, taking just 9 days to record more than 1,000 as U.S. fatalities surpassed 300,000. The state's cases increased by 8,452, the second day in a row under 10,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday afternoon.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Sunday were 114,942, compared with 129,356 the day before and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity increased from 7.90 percent to 8.34 percent. Palm Beach County's rate decreased from 6.07 percent to 5.67, the first time under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27.
On Monday, vaccines were administered for the first time throughout the United States, 9 1/2 months after the first first death on Feb. 29. On Monday, U.S. deaths increased by 1,441 behind the world record 3,309 Friday. Florida and Illinois with 103 deaths were the only states to report a triple-digit increase.
Since the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 283 days, the death toll has reached 20,003 for an average of 71 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,400, which stayed at 267.
It took 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000. On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
On Sunday, Florida reported 81 deaths after 71 on Saturday. Before that there were two days of triple digits -- 129 Thursday, which at the time was the honest since mid-October, and 123 Friday.
The previous Sunday deaths increased by 93, which was the most ever for that day of the week. Monday's increase of 105 on Monday also was at time was most for that day of week and now it has surpassed.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
On Friday, Florida's cases passed 1.1 million, which was 10 days after surpassing 1 million and 13 days after passing 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Cases reached 1,134,383 Sunday with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 27.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,281. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 371 one day after 461, Broward 676, St. Lucie 47, Martin 33, Indian River 48 and Okeechobee 6.
Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 16 million on Saturday and 15 million cases Tuesday after surpassing 14 million five days earlier. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 44th at 44.5 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 117.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 68,598 for an average of 9,800 at 6.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 66,466 for an average of 9,495. The average since the first case, which was 288 days ago, is 3,939 per day.
Sunday's increased cases were 8,958 and Saturday's were 10,577. Last Monday's rise was 7,711, followed by 7,985 Tuesday, the only days under 10,000.
Friday's increased cases of 11,699 were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record also was earlier in that month at 15,300. On Thursday, they rose by 11,335.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Palm Beach County increased by 6 deaths to 1,768 after 2 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 21 to 4,002 and Broward is third at 1747 with 6 more.
St. Lucie increased by 1 to 379, and staying the same were Martin at 186 and Indian River at 147 by Okeechobee rose by 2 to at 49 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 36 deaths in South Florida of the 137 state total, there are 8,279, which is 41.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 721, an average of 104 and 3.7 percent, compared with 686 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 43 deaths over seven days for 2.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.9 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sunday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 79 each 7.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 142 compared with 141 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 4,931 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 244 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 19th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,555 with an increase of 20 reported Monday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 13 to 999, Pinellas by 6 to 955 in fifth place, Polk stayed at 723 in sixth, Orange rose by 1 to 680 in seventh, Duval by 2 to 685 in eighth and Lee by 2 to 615.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 13,845,471 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage rose has been below 8 percent for eight days in the past two weeks, including a low of 7.38 on Dec. 4. The high was 9.26 Dec. 1.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 10.38 percent to 10.62. The two-week high was 10.87 percent on Dec. 1and the low was 9.14 percent on Dec. 4. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The rate has been under 7 percent 6 times over two weeks. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 9.38 percent to 9.32 after a two-week low of 7.73 five days ago and a high of 10.02 on Nov. 29, the only time in two weeks it was 10 percent or more. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 7.162 percent to 7.53 with a two-week high of 8.71 Dec. 1 and a low of 6.26 three days ago.
St. Lucie's rate went from 7.06 percent to `5.65, which ties the two-week low on Dec. 3 and a two-week high of 13.42 Nov. 30. Martin's rate was 7.95 percent one day after 5.42, a two-week low of 4.05 Dec. 3 and two-week high of 10.47 Dec. 1. Indian River's rate was 6.68 percent one day after 4.48, a two-week low of 4.5 Dec. 3 and a two-week high of 8.5 six days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 2.54 percent on 230 negative tests was one day after 5.61 on 101 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests Nov. 30 and a two-week low of 1.49 on 264 negative tests six days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which neared 1,628,000 deaths and passed 73.2 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.1, Martin 2.7 (-0.1), Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.3 (+0.1)
Deaths per million: Florida 925, U.S. 930, world 208.8. New York, which represents 11.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,835 per million. Six months ago New York was 29 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 116 people with an increase of 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,335 people 85 and older, an increase of 45 in one day.
Infant to 4: `19,648 cases, an increase of 412, and 392 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 56,486 cases, an increase of 623, with 353 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 2.
Infant to 54 age group: 804,001 of the 1,115,446 residents' cases. In that group, 1,267 have died with an increase of 6 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 949,205 cases. A total of 3,468 have died, with 16 more, for a 0.37 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,797 with an increase of 62. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 73 to 12,245. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 42 to 11,240. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,7,81 from 6,742. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,281 vs. 5,248.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,841, rising 32, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,162, with an increase of 15, and Stuart at 3,292, a rise of 3.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 10 to 550 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 58,269 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 56,607 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,734 with 3 more compared with 1 the day before. Martin stayed at 488, St. Lucie by 2 to 932, Indian River by 1 to 463 and Okeechobee stayed 229
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,745, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 41. Palm Beach County second at 7829 with a rise of 3. Miami-Dade leads with 883.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 300,479, an increase of 1,441 Monday, three days after a world-record 3,309, according to Johns Hopkins. Ten states reported at least 50 more deaths Monday.
Weekly changes: Last Monday there were 1,406 more deaths and 192,345 cases. The one-week death increase was 16,726 at 5.9 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 86 at 35,643 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of 26 at 23,937. No. 3 California: increase of 77 at 21,046. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 25 at 17,775.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 103, No. 7 Pennsylvania 54, No. 8 Massachusetts 37, No. 9 Michigan 90 (no data Sunday) and No. 10 Georgia 13.
Other states with at least 50 more, including No. 17 Connecticut 81 (no data Sunday), No. 16 Tennessee 79, No. 27 Iowa 60, No. 11 Ohio 59. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter, doesn't report data on weekends. Also, Arizona 1 more death.
Cases
Cases increased to 16,519,459 with a rise of 193,459 three days after world record 231,775, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,585,044 with 33,278 two days after U.S.-record 35,729. No. 2 Texas 1,337,096 with 6,479 after state-record 15,182 Dec. 1. No. 4 Illinois at 848,904 with 8,771 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 784,204, with an increase of 9,044.
Twenty-six states reported at least 2,000 cases. High numbers were No. 14 Arizona 11,795, No. 10 Tennessee 10,319, No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,962, No. 6 Ohio 7,875, No. 34 Connecticut 7,231 (no data Sunday), No. 9 Michigan 7,205 (no data Sunday), No. 15 New Jersey 4,805, No. 11 North Carolina 4,770, No. 30 Kansas 4,724 (no data Sunday), No. 19 Minnesota 3,572, No. 7 Georgia 3,296, No. 21 Virginia 3,240, No. 16 Minnesota 3,026.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 19.0 percent of the 8,582 deaths, behind the mark of 12,914 Thursday, and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 76,916 at 5.0 percent.
Cases: Increased by 531,528, three days after a record 704,249 with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 526 deaths for a total of 181,945. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 27,419 with total third at 6,929,409.
No. 3 India: 336 deaths, which is below 400 for the first time in five months and behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 143,355 and in third place. Cases: 27,071 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,884,100.
No. 4 Mexico: 345 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 114,298 in fourth place. Cases: 5,930 two days after record 12,253.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,651 new deaths and 156,929 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 491 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 12,030 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 232 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 20,263 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 7 France 371 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 3,063 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain 129 deaths and 7,967 cases. No. 10 Russia 450 deaths three days after record 613 and 27,328 cases seven days after record 29,039 and fourth overall with 2,681,256.
Also in Europe, No. 16 Germany 481 deaths five days after a record 622, with the highest early in the pandemic 333 in April. Cases: 18,658 three days after record 28,344.
No. 8 Iran: 251 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 7,501 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 122 deaths for a total of 13,553 and record 8,119 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, no data since Friday is at 7,514. Neighboring Norway reported 6 deaths to increase to 393, as well as 331 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 40th. China added 17 cases Tuesday.
Japan: 47 deaths for a total of 2,662, including 13 on a ship. Cases: 1,681 two days after record 3,041.
