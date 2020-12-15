State's deaths increase by 79 after 137 day before; cases stayed under 10K at 9,411

Florida's coronavirus deaths increased by 79 one day after a two-month high of 137, as cases increased by 9,411, the third day in a row under 10,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday afternoon.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Monday were 111,955, compared with 114,944 the day before and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity increased from 8.33 percent to 9.64 percent, the highest since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate rose from 5.69 percent to 8.19, the highest in two weeks.
Since the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 284 days, the death toll has reached 20,082 for an average of 71 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,365, which increased by 16 to 283.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 death, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,00 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Monday's increase was the most since 141 on Oct. 15.
On Sunday, Florida reported 81 deaths after 71 on Saturday. Before that there were two days of triple digits -- 129 Thursday, which at the time was the highest since mid-October, and 123 Friday.
Last Tuesday, deaths rose by 96.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
On Friday, Florida's cases passed 1.1 million, which was 10 days after surpassing 1 million and 13 days after passing 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Cases reached 1,143,794 Tuesday with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 23.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 21,60. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 463 one day after 371, Broward 672, St. Lucie 101, Martin 40, Indian River 29 and Okeechobee 22.
Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 16 million on Saturday and 15 million cases Tuesday after surpassing 14 million five days earlier. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 44th at 44.5 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 117.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 70,024 for an average of 1,003 at 6.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 65,604 for an average of 9,372. The average since the first case, which was 289 days ago, is 3,958 per day.
Monday's increased cases were 8,452 and Sunday's was 8,958. The last time it was above 10,000 was Saturday with 10,577. Last it was under 10,000 two times -- Monday with 7,711 and Tuesday with 7,985.
Friday's increased cases of 11,699 were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record also was earlier in that month at 15,300.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Palm Beach County increased by 11 deaths to 1,785 after 6 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 3 to 4,0025 and Broward is third at 1,750 with 3 more.
St. Lucie increased by 1 to 389, Martin by 2 to 188 and Indian River by 1 to 148 with Okeechobee remaining at 49 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 21 deaths in South Florida of the 79 state total, there are 8,300, which is 41.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 704, an average of 100 and 3.6 percent, compared with 699 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 46 deaths over seven days for 2.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.9 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 83 on Nov 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 343 compared with 142 the day before. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 5,105 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 174 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 19th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,555 with an increase of 20 reported Monday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County decreased by 3 to 996 in a data revision, Pinellas rose by 2 to 957 in fifth place, Polk by 7 to 730in sixth, Duval stayed at 685 in seven, Orange rose by 1 to 681 in eighth and Lee by 7 to 622.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 13,936,200 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage rose had been below 8 percent for eight days in the past two weeks, including a low of 7.38 on Dec. 4. The high was 9.28 Dec. 1.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 10.62 percent to 11.96, the highest in several weeks. The previous two-week high was 10.87 percent on Dec. 1 and the low was 9.14 percent on Dec. 4. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The rate has been under 7 percent 6 times over two weeks. The rate of 5.69 one day ago, the first time under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 9.13 percent to 9.02 after a two-week low of 7.75six days ago and a high of 10.05 on Dec. 1, the only time in two weeks it was 10 percent or more. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 7.46 percent to 8.08 with a two-week high of 8.71 Dec. 1 and a low of 6.25 four days ago.
St. Lucie's rate went significantly from a two-week low of 5.65 percent to 9.93 with two-week high of 12.25 five days ago. Martin's rate was 5.61 percent one day after 8.16, a two-week low of 4.05 Dec. 3 and two-week high of 10.49 Dec. 1. Indian River's rate was 6.78 percent one day after 6.68, a two-week low of 4.5 Dec. 3 and a two-week high of 8.2 seven days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 23.47 percent on 75 negative tests was a two-week high and one day after 2.54 on 230 negative tests. The two-week low was 1.50 on 263 negative tests six days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which neared 1,628,000 deaths and passed 73.2 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.5 (-0.1) St. Lucie 3.1, Martin 2.8 (+0.1), Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.2 (-0.1)
Deaths per million: Florida 935, U.S. 930, world 208.8. New York, which represents 11.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,835 per million. Six months ago New York was 29 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 117people with an increase of 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,348 people 85 and older, an increase of 13 in one day.
Infant to 4: `19,849 cases, an increase of 201, and 394 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. Ages 5-14: 57,139 cases, an increase of 347, with 356 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 3.
Infant to 54 age group: 809,526 of the 1,115,446 residents' cases. In that group, 1,274 have died with an increase of 8 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 956,029 cases. A total of 3,491 have died, with 23 more, for a 0.37 percentage.
CITIES
Through Monday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,797 with an increase of 62. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 73 to 12,245. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 42 to 11,240. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,7,81 from 6,742. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,281 vs. 5,248.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,841, rising 32, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,162, with an increase of 15, and Stuart at 3,292, a rise of 3.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 10 to 550 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 58,612 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 56,907 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,753 with 19 more compared with 3 the day before. Martin rose by 7 to 494, St. Lucie by 9 to 941, Indian River by 6 to 466 and Okeechobee by 2 to 231.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,765, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 20. Palm Beach County second at 787 with a rise of 7. Miami-Dade leads with 882.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 300,479, an increase of 1,441 Monday, three days after a world-record 3,309, according to Johns Hopkins. Ten states reported at least 50 more deaths Monday.
Weekly changes: Last Monday there were 1,406 more deaths and 192,345 cases. The one-week death increase was 16,726 at 5.9 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 86 at 35,643 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of 26 at 23,937. No. 3 California: increase of 77 at 21,046. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 25 at 17,775.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 103, No. 7 Pennsylvania 54, No. 8 Massachusetts 37, No. 9 Michigan 90 (no data Sunday) and No. 10 Georgia 13.
Other states with at least 50 more, including No. 17 Connecticut 81 (no data Sunday), No. 16 Tennessee 79, No. 27 Iowa 60, No. 11 Ohio 59. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter, doesn't report data on weekends. Also, Arizona 1 more death.
Cases
Cases increased to 16,519,459 with a rise of 193,459 three days after world record 231,775, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,585,044 with 33,278 two days after U.S.-record 35,729. No. 2 Texas 1,337,096 with 6,479 after state-record 15,182 Dec. 1. No. 4 Illinois at 848,904 with 8,771 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 784,204, with an increase of 9,044.
Twenty-six states reported at least 2,000 cases. High numbers were No. 14 Arizona 11,795, No. 10 Tennessee 10,319, No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,962, No. 6 Ohio 7,875, No. 34 Connecticut 7,231 (no data Sunday), No. 9 Michigan 7,205 (no data Sunday), No. 15 New Jersey 4,805, No. 11 North Carolina 4,770, No. 30 Kansas 4,724 (no data Sunday), No. 19 Minnesota 3,572, No. 7 Georgia 3,296, No. 21 Virginia 3,240, No. 16 Minnesota 3,026.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 19.0 percent of the 8,582 deaths, behind the mark of 12,914 Thursday, and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 76,916 at 5.0 percent.
Cases: Increased by 531,528, three days after a record 704,249 with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 526 deaths for a total of 181,945. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 27,419 with total third at 6,929,409.
No. 3 India: 336 deaths, which is below 400 for the first time in five months and behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 143,355 and in third place. Cases: 27,071 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,884,100.
No. 4 Mexico: 345 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 114,298 in fourth place. Cases: 5,930 two days after record 12,253.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,651 new deaths and 156,929 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 491 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 12,030 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 232 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 20,263 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 7 France 371 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 3,063 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain 129 deaths and 7,967 cases. No. 10 Russia 450 deaths three days after record 613 and 27,328 cases seven days after record 29,039 and fourth overall with 2,681,256.
Also in Europe, No. 16 Germany 481 deaths five days after a record 622, with the highest early in the pandemic 333 in April. Cases: 18,658 three days after record 28,344.
No. 8 Iran: 251 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 7,501 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 122 deaths for a total of 13,553 and record 8,119 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, no data since Friday is at 7,514. Neighboring Norway reported 6 deaths to increase to 393, as well as 331 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 40th. China added 17 cases Tuesday.
Japan: 47 deaths for a total of 2,662, including 13 on a ship. Cases: 1,681 two days after record 3,041.
Scripps Only Content 2020