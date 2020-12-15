West Palm library offers free 'season's greetings' kits

The West Palm Beach library is allowing you to send holiday greetings to your friends and family through their free holiday greetings kit.
The kit, which includes a letter to Santa, holiday cards and a bag of crayons, is being offered now through Dec. 31 at the library.
Complete your letters during library operating hours and send them through the library's holiday mailbox. The library says you can also take it home and complete it there.
Children who write letters to Santa and provide a home address will receive a letter in response from Santa.
Organizers said this activity is open to all ages.
The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach is located at 411 Clematis St.
For more information, call the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach at (561) 868-7703 (TTY 800-955-8771) .
