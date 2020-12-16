Delray Beach fashion designer giving back to the community

Delray Beach-based fashion designer Amanda Perna has spent her year reaching millions of people through her mask tutorials and unveiling new surprises in her line. Now, she's helping you get your holiday shopping done while supporting local business while doing some additional good.
This week, Perna is donating 10% of sales to the Achievement Centers for Children & Families. Perna says the cause is near and dear to her heart, as she knows the resources have been valuable to under-privileged children and families it serves. You can shop now at www.amandaperna.com and www.neonbohemians.com.
Like many small businesses across the area, Perna has been forced to be nimble during the pandemic. At the outset, she created online video mask making tutorials that reached millions of people around the world. She employed tailors to sew thousands of masks, donating stacks of them to local healthcare workers and people in need.
Perna has rolled out new elements in her line of fashions, hitting every price point and being conscious of the changes in lifestyle for her clients.
"When you support a small business like ours, there's so many people that's affected. There's the people that help us with our marketing, the people that help us with sales, the people who basically make our goods with us. I mean, the photographers, the models, all of these people are getting jobs because we're in business. So when every single small business closes. It makes me extra devastated, because these people, it's their everything," she explained.
Perna's team now offers shopping opportunities by appointment and curbside pickup options.
"There's so many brands that we all love that are not local. But some of the local brands may do something similar. So if you're going to buy something, see if somebody local has it first. Because literally, and I know it's so cliché to say now, but we really do actually like cheer every single time we get a thing on our phone saying we had a sale. And when we package it, we write hand-written notes and we just want you to feel the love, because we appreciate every single dollar so much more," she said.
