Delray Beach fashion designer giving back to the community

"There's so many brands that we all love that are not local. But some of the local brands may do something similar. So if you're going to buy something, see if somebody local has it first. Because literally, and I know it's so cliché to say now, but we really do actually like cheer every single time we get a thing on our phone saying we had a sale. And when we package it, we write hand-written notes and we just want you to feel the love, because we appreciate every single dollar so much more," she said.