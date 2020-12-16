Here's who signed with Gators during early signing period

The Florida Gators are spanning the state for some home-grown talent.
Florida's first official signee on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday was Ocala offensive lineman Jake Slaughter.
Slaughter's high school coach was John Brantley III, whose son took over as starting quarterback in 2010 after Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow left.
The Gators also signed a pair of tight ends in Tampa's Gage Wilcox and Jacksonville's Nick Elksnis, who was coached by former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell in high school.
Florida also flipped a quarterback recruit in its 2021 class. Jalen Kitna, who originally committed to Boston College, is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. The Gators will have to replace Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask next season.
Here's a complete list of future Gators:
