Here's who signed with Hurricanes during early signing period

The Miami Hurricanes are staying close to campus to find their next crop of football stars.
Miami has signed 12 South Florida recruits so far Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.
Among the signees is Hialeah product Andres Borregales, the younger brother of current kicker Jose Borregales.
Here's a complete list of future Hurricanes:
The first ✍️ is officially in! Welcome to The U, @Jaco1byg! @CoachRobLikens is getting a big addition to his WR room. #2Rings1Chain— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
This dude is BIG and ready to make an impact. @mikemcl45 is adding some depth to @GarinJustice's OL room! #2Rings1Chain— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
Made in Miami, staying in Miami.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
This offensive lineman has given his pledge to the hometown squad. Welcome, @dsbg_ryan! #2Rings1Chain
A room with a bunch of monsters adds another one.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
One of the top runnings backs in the country has signed to Miami.
Welcome to The U, @Gucciboypopo! #2Rings1Chain
You want attitude, this dude brings the attitude.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
Miami adds linebacker @DeshawnTroutman to #2Rings1Chain!
LET'S GO. @allan_haye makes his commitment to The U official. #2Rings1Chain— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
.@KKinchens5 knows Miami because he IS Miami.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome officially to the #2Rings1Chain class!
Big time talent ✅— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
From the Crib ✅
Playing for the Crib ✅
What more could you want? Welcome @GodChildM3_ to the #2Rings1Chain class.
Pretty nice when you can stay home and add to the storied legacy of #TightEndU 😏@_18flavorz is has ✍️ ! #2Rings1Chain— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
This name look familiar? It should. The kicking game will look the same too. 👀— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
The elite 🦿 talent @Borregales_andy is officially a Cane! #2Rings1Chain
One of the best tight ends in the country knew where to go to make his mark: #TightEndU. @arroyo_elijah36 is ready to COMPETE. #2Rings1Chain— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
He may be the brother of @AuthenticMade_Q but, @ty_authentic is ready to make a name for HIMSELF as a Hurricane. 🙌— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to The U, Tyler! #2Rings1Chain
No one knows commitment like @xklvsive00. Since he was young, he knew he wanted to stay home and be a Cane.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
Now, the offensive lineman makes it official! ✍️ #2Rings1Chain
Miami born and bred.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
State champ.
Hurricane.
Welcome to The U, @IshmaelJabari! #2Rings1Chain
His blood already runs orange and green.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
The U is where @Chasesmith2021 belongs! #2Rings1Chain
Man, @CoachRobLikens, you're adding some DUDES to that WR room!— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2020
No question who @BrashardS Is signing with, he's a Cane. #2Rings1Chain
