Here's who signed with Seminoles during early signing period

Florida State is going from coast-to-coast to find the next crop of Seminoles.
The Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell went as far west as California on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday in search of their incoming players.
Arguably the greatest gain for Florida State is a player who's already established himself as a college star. Former Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton signed with the Seminoles as a graduate transfer, a few days after announcing his intentions to play for Norvell and compete for the starting job in 2021.
Here's a complete list of future Seminoles:
Scripps Only Content 2020