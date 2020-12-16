LIVE: Gov. DeSantis talks COVID-19 distribution at long-term care facilities

December 16, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 1:36 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday is outlining the state's plan for distributing the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities.

The governor is holding a news conference at the John Knox Village of Pompano Beach.

The first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer began arriving at hospital systems in Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville earlier this week.

DeSantis said high-risk, high-contact health care workers in those hospital systems will receive the vaccine first, followed by long-term care facilities.

