LIVE: Gov. DeSantis talks COVID-19 distribution at long-term care facilities

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday is outlining the state's plan for distributing the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities.
The governor is holding a news conference at the John Knox Village of Pompano Beach.
The first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer began arriving at hospital systems in Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville earlier this week.
DeSantis said high-risk, high-contact health care workers in those hospital systems will receive the vaccine first, followed by long-term care facilities.
