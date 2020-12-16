$411M worth of cocaine, marijuana offloaded in Ft. Lauderdale

The Coast Guard offloaded more than 23,000 pounds of cocaine and nearly 8,800 pounds of marijuana Wednesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.
Officials said the haul of narcotics is worth more than $411.3 million.
According to the Coast Guard, the drugs were seized in international waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America during 20 interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels.
"This patrol highlights our crew's continued commitment to protecting the American people from our adversaries," Capt. Todd Vance said in a written statement. "Despite COVID, the James crew demonstrated supreme resilience, and the results of their exceptional performance are being showcased today."
The Coast Guard said the drugs were confiscated with help from the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands.
