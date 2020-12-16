Major development project approved in Martin County

Martin County's next major development project is on its way to breaking ground in Palm City.
In a 4 to 1 vote on Tuesday, commissioners approved the plan which calls for building a new community, recently renamed Newfield.
Developer and famed Media Publisher, Knight Kiplinger said he intends to start construction on basic services such as sewer, water and electricity, in the Spring of 2021.
This project has been in the works for the past four years and is considered to be Palm City's new downtown. A community equipped with mixed housing, retail space, schools, library, parks and a corporate employment space.
"To emphasize 70 percent of these 3,400 acres will remain open we are only touching really 30% of the property with our new town that’s unprecedented," Kiplinger said.
After Tuesday's vote, he explained, he's now not only in the homestretch, but also crossing the finish line.
"You got to bring the basic services to the sight of the community then you can start building the streets inside the community creating finished lots and you can bring in the home builders to start to bring this mix of housing," Kiplinger said
