Over 150 Florida hospitals to receive doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by next week

Governor DeSantis announced Wednesday the initial distribution plan for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.
DeSantis said Florida is preparing to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Doses of the vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospital locations in 43 counties that did not receive doses in the first allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a news release, this vaccine will be distributed to a large number of hospitals, since it does not require ultra-cold storage.
Floridians are encouraged to opt-in to receive updates about the COVID-19 vaccine via text by texting FLCOVID19 to 888777.
For the full list of Florida hospitals where the Moderna vaccine will be distributed, click here.
