Police searching for missing teen in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach police are searching for a missing, endangered 17-year-old they say has been missing for almost a week.
Jah-ere Robinson was last seen on Dec. 10 in the 1100 block of West 28th Street.
Police said several attempts have been made to contact Robinson, but no success.
According to police, Wednesday is the anniversary of Robinson's mother's passing and it's unknown if this has played a role in the incident.
Anyone who comes in contact with Jah-ere Robinson is urged to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or the closest law enforcement agency.
