Professional Security Consultants hiring armed, unarmed guards

The security and surveillance industry is growing.
In addition to an influx of new workers replacing outgoing guards, guards work closely with sworn officers in cities like West Palm Beach. This has resulted in dozens of armed and unarmed guards who are needed immediately.
Emmanuel Toussaint is an auto sales and repair shop owner who makes extra cash as an ambassador for Professional Security Consultants (PSC). He's cashing in on the 3,500 average calls a week and takes pride in the results.
"We're the frontline defense for safety, and I like actively being a part of the community I work in," Toussaint. "We stay vigilant and moving every day."
PSC operations manager Philippe Edoaurd said the security industry has evolved. Guards are called ambassadors, and duties include answering questions, providing directions and working more closely with law enforcement. He said the influence shows.
"We used to have a homeless problem, drug dealing in the corners and public intoxication. Not anymore," Edoaurd said. "It's the culmination of months of hard work by PSC."
Approximately three months ago, PSC opened a new West Palm Beach office at the intersection of 24th Street and Dixie Highway. In surrounding neighborhoods, ambassadors strive to be the first to respond to the most quality of life issues from breaking and entering to panhandling, according to PSC city supervisor Mark Bartholemew.
"When you see the yellow lights, you know it's us," Bartholemew said. "We stay visible. It's like going to the doctor. The first person you see is the nurse, so we're the nurse for the community. And then you'll see law enforcement."
PSC needs 25 ambassadors in West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Pompano Beach. To apply, click here.
