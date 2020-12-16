State approves Indian River County's spring education plan

The Florida Department of Education has approved the Indian River School District's plan for the spring semester.
The biggest change will involve students learning via the virtual remote learning option.
The district report states that if a student in that model falls behind and the parents choose not to return to brick and mortar, they will be switched to the transitional distance learning model and follow a bell schedule.
The district said 79 percent of students are attending brick and mortar schools as of Dec. 8.
The Department of Education announced last month a new executive order related to students struggling with virtual learning.
The order says parents must be notified if a student is struggling with virtual learning but still provides the parent the option to do virtual learning if they want. The student must return to in-person instruction unless the parent affirmatively opts out and says they want to remain virtual.
