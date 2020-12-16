State’s deaths rise by 122 after 79 day before; new cases back above 10Kn with 11,541

Florida’s coronavirus deaths increased by 122 one day after 79, as cases increased by 11,541 after four days in a row under 10,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Tuesday were 140,309, compared with 111,946 the day before and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity decreased from 9.64 percent to 9.28 percent, which are both the highest since 10.03 on Nov. 13. Palm Beach County's rate increased from 8.21 percent to 8.28, the highest since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30.
Since the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 285 days, the death toll has reached 20,204 for an average of 71 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,490, which increased by 3 to 286.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 deaths, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,00 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Monday's increase was the most since 141 on Oct. 15.
On Sunday, Florida reported 81 deaths after 71 on Saturday. Before that there were two days of triple digits -- 129 Thursday, which at the time was the highest since mid-October, and 123 Friday.
Last Wednesday, deaths rose by 84.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
On Friday, Florida's cases passed 1.1 million, which was 10 days after surpassing 1 million and 13 days after passing 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Cases reached 1,155,335 Wednesday with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 20.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,375. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 456 one day after 463, Broward 1,371, St. Lucie 1121, Martin 58, Indian River 61 and Okeechobee 22.
Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 16 million on Saturday and 15 million cases the previous Tuesday after surpassing 14 million five days earlier. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 43th at 45.1 with Oklahoma No. 1 at 125.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Friday's increased cases of 11,699 were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record also was earlier in that month at 15,300. Last Wednesday's rise was 9,595.
Monday's increased cases were 8,452 and Sunday's was 8,958. The last time it was above 10,000 was Saturday with 10,577. Last week it was under 10,000 two times -- Monday with 7,711 and Tuesday with 7,985.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 71,973 for an average of 10,281 at 6.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 65,`102 for an average of 9,300. The average since the first case, which was 290 days ago, is 3,984 per day.
Palm Beach County increased by 11 deaths to 1,796 after 11 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 12 to 4,017 and Broward is third at 1757 with 7 more.
St. Lucie remained at 380, and Martin at 188 with Indian River going up by 2 to 150. Okeechobee stayed at 49 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 33 deaths in South Florida of the 79 state total, there are 8,338, which is 41.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 741 an average of 106 and 3.8 percent, compared with 686 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 51 deaths over seven days for 2.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.1 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Tuesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 86 on Nov 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 357 compared with 343 the day before. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 5,156 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 52 more in one day. Tuesday was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 19th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,570 with an increase of 15 reported Tuesday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 5 to 1,011, Pinellas rose by 9 to 966 in fifth place, Polk by 5 to 735 in sixth, Duval by 2 to 692in seventh, Orange by 3 to 684 in eighth and Lee by 4 to 626.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 14,022,177 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage rose had been below 8 percent for seven days in the past two weeks, including a low of 7.39 on Dec. 4. The high was 9.64 one day ago.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 11.96 percent to 11.31. The low was 9.14 percent on Dec. 4. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The rate has been under 7 percent 6 times over two weeks. The rate of 5.70 two days ago was the the first time under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 8.96 percent to 9.02 after a two-week low of 7.78 seven days ago and a high of 9.67 on Dec. 2,. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 8.04 percent to 7.51 with a two-week high of 8.05 Dec. 2 and a low of 6.28 five days ago.
St. Lucie's rate went significantly from 9.86 percent to 11.86 after a two-week low of 5.54 two days ago and a high of 12.27 six days ago. Martin's rate was a two-week high of 12.01 after 5.61 and a two-week low of 4.05 Dec. 3. Indian River's rate was 7.16 percent one day after 7.23, a two-week low of 4.5 Dec. 3 and a two-week high of 8.52 Dec. 7. Okeechobee's rate of 12.23 percent on 122 negative tests was one day after a two-week high of 21.88 on 75 tests and a two-week low of 1.50 on 263 negative tests on Dec. 6. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which neared 1,641,000 deaths and neared 73.8 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5 (-0.1), Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 3.1, Martin 2.7 (-0.1), Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 941, U.S. 938, world 210.5. New York, which represents 11.7 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,841 per million. Six months ago New York was 29 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,388 people 85 and older, an increase of 40 in one day.
Infant to 4: `19,849 cases, an increase of 155, and 397 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 57,139 cases, an increase of 606, with 358 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 2.
Infant to 54 age group: 809,526 of the 1,115,446 residents' cases in data through Tuesday. In that group, 1,274 have died with an increase of 8 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 956,029 cases. A total of 3,491 have died, with 23 more, for a 0.37 percentage.
CITIES
Through Tuesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,889 with an increase of 92. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 114 to 12,359. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 48 to 11,288. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,830 from 6,781. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,319 vs. 5,281.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,914, rising 73, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,186, with an increase of 24, and Stuart at 3,318, a rise of 24.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 550 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 58,969 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 57,210 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4779 with 26 more compared with 19 the day before. Martin rose by 6 to 501, St. Lucie by 5 to 946, Indian River by 4 to 470 and Okeechobee by 2 to 233.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,800, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 35. Palm Beach County second at 790 with a rise of 3. Miami-Dade leads with 884.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 303,773 an increase of 3,019 Tuesday, four days after a world-record 3,309, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty states reported at least 50 more deaths Tuesday with 10 in double digits.
Weekly changes: Last Tuesday there were 2,536 more deaths and 219,772 cases. The one-week death increase was 17,438 at 6.1 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increased of 129 deaths to 35,981, according to Johns Hopkins tracking with an adjustment Wednesday morning after listing a decline on Tuesday night. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 205 at 24,142. No. 3 California: increase of 142 at 21,188. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 97 at 17,872.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 117, No. 7 Pennsylvania 170, No. 8 Michigan 183 and moved up passed Massachusetts 55, No. 10 Georgia 32.
Other states with at least 50 more, including No. 19 Missouri record 240 (more than 200 in weekly analysis of death certificates), No. 13 Indiana 129, No. 26 Colorado 116, No. 10 Ohio 103, No. 16 Tennessee 74, No. 27 Iowa 67, No. `12 Arizona 64, No. 18 Maryland 61, No. 22 Virginia 56, No. 25 Wisconsin 54, No. 14 Louisiana 50. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added 35.
Cases
Cases increased to 16,716,777 with a rise of 198,375 four days after world record 231,775, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,617,370 with 32,326 three days after U.S.-record 35,729. No. 2 Texas 1,352,489 with 14,596 after state-record 15,182 Dec. 1. No. 4 Illinois at 863,477 with 7,357 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 794,557, with an increase of 10,353.
Twenty-seven states reported at least 2,000 cases. High numbers were No. 8 Pennsylvania 9,556, No. 6 Ohio 8,776, No. 10 Tennessee 8,251, No. 11 North Carolina 5,236, No. 7 Georgia 4,812, No. 9 Michigan 4,730, No. 13 Indiana 4,347, No. 14 Arizona 4,134, No. 15 New Jersey 4,111, No. 19 Massachusetts 3,720, No. 1`2 Wisconsin 3,501, No. 21 Virginia 3,160.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 23.6 percent of the 12,704 deaths, behind the mark of 12,914 Thursday, and 19.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 77,049 at 4.90 percent.
Cases: Increased by 595,898, four days after a record 711,972 with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 909 deaths for a total of 182,854 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 44,849 with total third at 6,974,258.
No. 3 India: 354 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 143,709 and in third place. Cases: 22,065, the lowest since July 7 and a record 97,894, and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,932,818.
No. 4 Mexico: 801 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 115,099in fourth place. Cases: 11,228 three days after record 12,253.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,740 new deaths and 177,170 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 846 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 14,844 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 506 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 18,450 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 7 France 428 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 11,532 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain 388 deaths and 9,452 cases. No. 10 Russia 577 deaths four days after record 613 and 26,689 after record 29,039 Dec. 6 and fourth overall with 2,707,945.
Also in Europe, Germany a record 805 deaths and climbed past South Africa (210) and Poland (349) to 14th, with the highest early in the pandemic 333 in April. Cases: 21,377 four days after record 28,344.
No. 8 Iran: 223 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 7,704 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
Canada: 106 deaths for a total of 13,659, dropping to 24th behind Romania (204) and 6,352 cases, one day after record 8,119.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, 20 deaths and is at 7,667. Neighboring Norway reported 2 deaths to increase to 395, as well as 518 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 40th. China added 12 cases Wednesday.
Japan: record 53 deaths for a total of 2,715, including 13 on a ship. Cases: 2,481 three days after record 3,041.
