State senator disappointed Palm Beach County not part of initial vaccine distribution

As we continue tracking the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in our community, one state senator says she is disappointed Palm Beach County was not one of the first to receive it.
Democratic State Senator Lori Berman represents parts of Palm Beach County. She says she will get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is her turn in line.
"We were disappointed in Palm Beach County that we weren’t one of the first five hospitals to get them," said Berman. "I have spoken with the Director of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz and he has informed me that he thinks within the next week or so they will expand that list and Palm Beach County will be on the list. We have one of the highest numbers of elderly populations in our area also, but I’m confident that they are going to expand that list and we’re going to be on the next round.”
In fact, the Palm Beach County Health Director Dr. Alina Alonso says that help is on the way. She told county commissioners Tuesday that Palm Beach County is expected to receive 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. That vaccine is expected to receive FDA approval by the end of the week and could follow a similar distribution timeline as the Pfizer vaccine.
“I also am concerned that we didn’t get, the governor was disappointed we didn’t get a greater number of the vaccines so I’m hopeful that the supply will be able to keep up with the demand,” said Berman.
As for the five Florida hospitals that received the initial vaccine shipments, Berman says, “they were chosen on some CDC criteria is what I understand, and not based on where the vaccine was necessarily in the greatest numbers because we have the 3rd highest incident of COVID in the state and yet we were not one of the top 5. They were also chosen looking at geographical diversity.”
The exact timeline of when the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Palm Beach County is not yet known.
Scripps Only Content 2020