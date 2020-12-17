Boynton Beach cookie drive aims to deliver cheer to children

In the true spirit of giving and generosity, thousands of homemade cookies will be handed out to children this weekend in Boynton Beach.
The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach is leading the charge for the Palm Beach County Annual Cookie Project.
For the second-straight year, people in the community have been baking cookies all week for this great cause and are dropping the sweet treats off at The Soup Kitchen on Thursday.
The cookies will then be given out to children and families on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach, located at 8645 West Boynton Beach Boulevard. You can even meet Santa Claus during a drive-by event.
Officials from the organization said they expect to hand out cookies to around 1,600 kids this weekend.
To donate to the Palm Beach County Annual Cookie Project, click here.
For more information about The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach, click here.
