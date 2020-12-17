Lawyer to Palm Beach: Tell Trump he can't live at Mar-a-Lago

If President Donald Trump intends to live at his Mar-a-Lago Club after leaving the White House, he may be met with some resistance.
West Palm Beach attorney Reginald G. Stambaugh sent a letter to Palm Beach Mayor Gail Coniglio and the Town Council on Tuesday explaining why Trump should not be allowed to live at his social club.
In his letter, Stambaugh cited a 1993 declaration of use agreement between the town, Trump and Mar-a-Lago that prohibits anyone from living on the property.
Stambaugh said that, according to the use agreement, members may only stay at the club for three visits per year and that no single visit may exceed seven days.
Trump has been a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago throughout his presidency.
"As everyone knows, President Trump is already in violation of the use agreement by using Mar-a-Lago in excess of the allotted time," Stambaugh wrote. "This violation (as well as others on record) will continue without town intervention."
Trump changed his residency to Palm Beach last year, using the Mar-a-Lago address, and early voted in person at a West Palm Beach library in October. First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot at a Palm Beach church on Election Day.
Stambaugh said "security concerns remain of paramount importance" and that the town should act now "to avoid an embarrassing situation for everyone and to give the president time to make other living arrangements in the area."
"Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale and surely he can find one which meets his needs," Stambaugh wrote.
Scripps Only Content 2020