Mysterious monolith appears in Fort Pierce

An object eerily similar to the strange monolith that mysteriously appeared in Utah last month has suddenly shown up on the Treasure Coast.
Workers at Pierced Cider bar in Fort Pierce posted photos on Facebook Wednesday of the object.
The post said the monolith is about 10 feet tall and made of some sort of shiny metal.
They claim it wasn't there Tuesday night but showed up outside the bar Wednesday.
Adding to the mystery, workers at the bar said they looked at surveillance video in an attempt to solve the puzzling discovery. However, the video experienced some kind of interference.
Could it be a prank, publicity stunt or the work of intelligent life from another planet? The truth is out there.
