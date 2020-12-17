Nurse living in South Fla. says she will 'absolutely not' get vaccine

As the nation ramps up vaccinations for the coronavirus, many people are worried about getting the shot.
Jean-Marie Nacer, a New York registered nurse who lives in Boca Raton, said she is "absolutely not" getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She said her decision is based on the details about the Pfizer vaccine, the only one to be approved for emergency use in the United States so far.
"I've looked at the science. I've studied what they put forth in their studies, warnings, precautions and side effects, and I'm not comfortable to say this is something that would be safe for myself," Nacer said.
Known as the insert, Nacer said Pfizer's disclosure is 29 pages long on the FDA's website and details things like possible side effects.
"It's not talked about, and as a health care professional, I can say for sure that many health care professionals are not aware this exists," Nacer said.
Health care professionals are now the first to be receiving the vaccine, a priority starting this week in Florida hospitals.
When asked about vaccine skeptics during a Tuesday visit to West Palm Beach, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will not mandate vaccinations.
"I'm confident as more and more people get this, people are going to [say], 'You know what, that's something that would make sense to me, and we’re going to do it," DeSantis said.
Dr. Larry Bush is president of the Palm Beach County Medical Society and a vaccine trial investigator.
"People can always have concerns, but it's the same concerns when you go to your pharmacy and get a prescription medication," Bush said.
"The vaccine has now gone through three sets of trials."
However, the nurse believes it is all happening too fast.
"The safety was studied for five weeks for the participants, and they also say this is ongoing, so there will be a 24-month follow up," Nacer said.
Bush is confident that the vaccine is safe for the general public.
"We're constantly looking for any side effects, and we're obligated to report them to the FDA," Bush said.
The governor said that if several drug makers can win approval in the coming weeks, the vaccine might be widely available by spring.
