Police: Women wearing shower caps caught stealing from Walgreens

Four women from western Palm Beach County were arrested Wednesday after they went on a crime spree at several Walgreens stores in Port St. Lucie, stealing cosmetics and other items, police said.
Kenaija Collins, 21, Lakeria Dennard, 25, Keyshyra Rhett, 27, and Turkeshia Rhett, 30, are facing charges of grand theft and retail theft after they were caught stealing miscellaneous items from the cosmetics section of a Walgreens on U.S. Highway 1, Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Keith Boham said.
The women, who were wearing shower caps, stole anti-aging and exfoliation creams, shampoos and various body washes totaling $753.62, Boham said.
An investigation revealed that the women stole similar items from three other Walgreens stores in the city, Boham said.
Fort Pierce police reported a similar theft at a store there.
