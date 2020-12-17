Several Treasure Coast hospitals set to receive Moderna COVID vaccine

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the coronavirus vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, for authorized emergency use.
Governor Ron DeSantis said in a tweet that 173 hospitals across 43 counties would receive the vaccine.
On the Treasure Coast, that includes St. Lucie Medical Center, Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic Martin North, Cleveland Clinic Martin South, Cleveland Clinic Tradition, and Cleveland Clinic Indian River.
"I will absolutely get the vaccine," said Dr. Andy Digart, ER Physician, St. Lucie Medical Center. "I think this is an extremely well-studied science that has happened so rapidly, however, it's all there. It all adds up."
Dr. Digart said those who are able to receive the vaccine should do so.
"It's very important to get both shots," said Dr. Digart. "That is extremely important."
"The vaccine will probably not go out to the general public until a few months into 2021," said Fernando Petry, Chief Medical Officer, Cleveland Clinic Martin Health.
Petry said it's unknown at this time how many doses his hospitals will receive in the coming weeks and that frontline healthcare workers will have the option to receive the first doses.
"We need to vaccinate as quickly as possible," said Petry. "We can protect them and make sure that we have staff for all of our beds and for all of our patients."
Both Dr. Digart and Petry said the differences between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are minimal and that until the vaccine is widely available, the public should continue to follow CDC guidelines.
"Compared to the virus, I am absolutely 100% on board for it," said Dr. Digart.
