State's 13,148 new cases hit five-month high; deaths increase by 101

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 13,148, the most in five months, as deaths increased by 101, compared with 122 the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Wednesday were 169,326, a two-week high, after 140,298 the day before and a record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity decreased from 9.28 percent, which was the highest since 10.03 on Nov. 13, to 8.84 percent. Palm Beach County's rate decrease from 8.32 percent, the highest since 10.04 percent on Nov. 30, to 7.23. The state considers anything above 5 percent in the dangers threshold.
On Wednesday, Florida was among 7 states reporting triple-digit increases as the U.S. set a daily record for deaths (3,656) and cases (247,403) according to tracking by Johns Hopkins with California reporting 53,711 new infections. Also world marks were set in deaths (13,535) and cases (725,417), according to Worldometers.info tracking.
Cases reached 1,168,483 Thursday with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
Thursday's new cases were the most since 13,965 on July 16.
Friday's increased cases of 11,699 at the time were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record was 15,300 on July 12.
Last Thursday's rise was 11,335.
Monday's increased cases were 8,452 and Sunday's was 8,958.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 73,786 for an average of 10,540 at 6.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 65,757 for an average of 9,380. The average since the first case, which was 291 days ago, is 4,015 per day.
On Friday, Florida's cases passed 1.1 million, which was 10 days after surpassing 1 million and 13 days after passing 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
A total of 19.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,582. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 791 one day after 456, Broward 1,108, St. Lucie 157, Martin 105, Indian River 581 and Okeechobee 32.
Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 17 million on Thursday, after 16 million on Saturday and 15 million cases the previous Tuesday . The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 43th at 45.1 with Oklahoma No. 1 at 125.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 286 days, the death toll has reached 20,305 for an average of 71 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,594, which increased by 3 to 289.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 deaths, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,00 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Tuesday's increase was
Monday's increase of 137 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 on Tuesday.
Before this week the last time deaths rose by triple digits was 129 last Thursday, which at the time was the highest since mid-October.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths one Friday ago, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Palm Beach County increased by 8 deaths to 1,804 after 11 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 5 to 4,022 and Broward is third at 1,760 with 3 more.
All three Treasure Coast totals remained at the same: St. Lucie at 380, Martin at 188 and Indian River at 150. Okeechobee stayed at 49 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 16 deaths in South Florida of the 101 state total, there are 8,354, which is 41.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 714, an average of 102 and 3.6 percent, compared with 717 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 40 deaths over seven days for 2.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.2 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Wednesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 87on Nov 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 222 compared with 357 the day before. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 5,127 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 29 less in one day. Tuesday was the first time it passed 5,000 since 5,040 on Aug. 21 with the the high of 9,520 reported on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 19th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,590 with an increase of 20 reported Wednesday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 4 to 1,015, Pinellas rose by 24 to 990 in fifth place, Polk by 4 to 739 in sixth, Orange by 13 to 697 and rising one spot to seventh, Duval stayed at 692 in eighth and Lee stayed at 626 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 14,130,578 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage rose had been below 8 percent for seven days in the past two weeks, including a low of 7.40 on Dec. 4. The high was 9.66 two days ago and the second highest was 9.28 one day later -- the only days 9 percent and above.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 11.3 percent to `10.51. The low was 9.13 percent on Dec. 4. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the previous high of Nov. 16. The rate has been under 7 percent 6 times over two weeks and 11 times under 8 percent. The rate of 5.72 three days ago was the the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 8.97 percent to 8.97 after a two-week low of 7.79 Dec. 8 and a high of 9.52 four day ago The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 7.47 percent to 7.22 with a two-week high of 8.05 two days ago and a low of 6.29 six days ago.
St. Lucie's rate went from 11.9 percent to 10.9 after a two-week low of 5.66 three days ago and a high of 12.23 seven days ago. Martin's rate was went from a two-week high of 12.22 to 11.27 and a two-week low of 4.06 Dec. 3. Indian River's rate was 6.31 percent one day after 7.18, a two-week low of 4.5 Dec. 3 and a two-week high of 8.52 Dec. 7. Okeechobee's rate of 1.46 percent on 203 negative tests was a two-week high one day after 12.23 on 122 tests and a two-week high of 21.88 on 75 tests two days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,654,000 deaths and passed 74.5 million cases Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent (-0.1), Broward 1.4 (-0.1), Miami-Dade 1.5, St. Lucie 3.1, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.6 (-0.1), Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 945, U.S. 950, world 212.2. New York, which represents 11.7 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,848 per million. Six months ago New York was 29 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 116 people with a revision down by 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,425 people 85 and older, an increase of 37 in one day.
Infant to 4: `20,364 cases, an increase of 260 and 400 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 58,932 cases, an increase of 987, with 359 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 827,838 of the 1,149,126 residents' cases. In that group, 1,285 have died with an increase of 5 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 977,615 cases. A total of 3,515 have died, with 9 more, for a 0.36 percentage.
CITIES
Through Wednesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,967 with an increase of 78. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 103 to 12,462. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 35 to 11,323. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,887 from 6,830. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,360 vs. 5,319.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,987, rising 63, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,222, with an increase of 36, and Stuart at 3,343, a rise of 25.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 4 to 554 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 59,291people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 57,468 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,797 with 18 more compared with 26 the day before. Martin rose by 3 to 504, St. Lucie by 6 to 952, Indian River by 2to 472 and Okeechobee by 3 to 236.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,836, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 36. Palm Beach County second at 794 with a rise of 4. Miami-Dade leads with 885.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 307,429, an increase of 3656, surpassing the world record of 3,164 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty-four states reported at least 50 more deaths Wednesday.
Weekly changes: Last Wednesday there were 3,106 more deaths and 222,803 cases. The one-week death increase was 17,988 at 6.2 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 96 deaths to rise 35,927 with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 252 at 24,394. No. 3 California: increase of a record 293 deaths at 21,481. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 91 at 18,003.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 146, No. 7 Pennsylvania 278, No. 8 Michigan 83, No. 9 Massachusetts 71, No. 10 Georgia 52.
Other states with at least 50 more, including records by No. 15 North Carolina 98, No. 29 Arkansas 58, No. 30 Nevada 57. Others are: No. 32 Kansas 144 (no data Tuesday), No. 13 Indiana 125, No. 11 Ohio 123, No. 12 Arizona 108, No. 21 Minnesota 92, No. 25 Wisconsin 77, No. 26 Colorado 71, No. 24 Alabama 74 (many months old), No. 18 Maryland 64, No. 16 Tennessee 53. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added 89 Wednesday.
Cases
Cases increased to 16,964,180 with a rise of a record 247,403, surpassing the mark of 233,133 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 16,71,081 with U.S.-record53,711, shattering the mark of 35,729 four days ago. No. 2 Texas 1,367,965 with 14,805 after state-record 15,182 Dec. 1. No. 4 Illinois at 870,600 with 7,123 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 804,555, with an increase of 9,998.
Thirty-one states reported at least 2,000 cases, including a state record by No. 9 Tennessee with 11,410. High numbers were No. 8 Pennsylvania 10,049, No. 13 Indiana 6,283, No. 15 New Jersey 5,803, No. 19 Massachusetts 5,450, No. 6 Ohio 5,409, No. 11 North Carolina 5,273, No. 14 Arizona 4,848, No. 30 Kansas 4,551 (no data Tuesday), No. 7 Georgia 4,186, No. 18 Alabama 4,107, No. 10 Michigan 4,037, No. 21 Virginia 3,931, No. 20 Colorado 3,334, No. 25 Oklahoma 3,238.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 26.1 percent of the record 13,535 deaths, surpassing the mark of 12,949 Thursday, and 19.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 79,139 at 5.0 percent.
Cases: Increased by a record 725,417, beating the mark of 712,242 Friday with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 968 deaths for a total of 183,822 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 68,437, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,042,695.
No. 3 India: 387 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 144,096 and in third place. Cases: 26,382 compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,932,547.
No. 4 Mexico: 670 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 115,769 in fourth place. Cases: 10,297 four days after record 12,253.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,656 new deaths and 227,878 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 680 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 17,572 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 612 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 25,161 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 7 France 289 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 17,615 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain 195 deaths and 11,078 cases. No. 10 Russia 596 deaths five days after record 613 and 26,509 after record 29,039 Dec. 6 and fourth overall with 2,707,945.
Also in Europe, No. 14 Germany 749 deaths one day after a record 805 with the highest early in the pandemic 333 in April, and record 28,969 cases. No. 15 Poland 605 deaths and 12,454 cases.
No. 8 Iran: 213 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 7,603 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 24 Canada: 140 deaths for a total of 13,799 and 6,416 cases, two days after record 8,119. Canada's daily death increase was the third most, behind a record 222 on May 31 and 142 Friday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, 26 deaths and is at 7,802. Neighboring Norway reported 7 deaths to increase to 402, as well as 225 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 40th. China added 7 cases Thursday.
Japan: record 53 deaths for the second day in a row for a total of 2,768, including 13 on a ship, and 2,993 cases three days after record 3,041.
