Surveillance video shows 3 men involved in flea market shooting

Homicide detectives have released surveillance video showing three men believed to be involved in a fatal shooting at a South Florida flea market.
The surveillance video, released Thursday by the Broward Sheriff's Office, shows three men walking through the Oakland Park Flea Market in the minutes before Sunday's shooting that left a man dead.
Sgt. Donald Prichard said an altercation between a group of men and the victim led to the shooting.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An AR-15 rifle was also found in the area.
Prichard said the men got away in a black Cadillac Escalade.
Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call detectives or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
